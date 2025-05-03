Cops nab elusive rape accused using drone in MP's Betul

Betul, May 3 (PTI) In a first, the police used a drone to track down an accused in a rape case who had been evading them for 10 months in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, an official said on Saturday.

The police apprehended the accused, Amit Malviya (27), earlier this week after monitoring his movement using a drone for two days, Multai police station house officer (SHO) Devkaran Deheria told PTI.

"We used a drone to monitor the accused's movements for two days and caught him entering his house on April 29," he said.

As soon as Malviya entered the premises from a door in the rear of the house, the police team caught him, the official said.

Deheria said the accused had been evading the police for the last 10 months, and a reward of Rs 3,000 had been announced for any information leading to his arrest.

Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia said the accused lived in a densely populated area and had escaped the police's clutches several times.

"So this time around, we considered different ways to nab him and zeroed in on the drone to pinpoint and track him down," Jharia said.

According to the complaint lodged against the accused in June 2024, he had established illicit relations with a woman after threatening to kill her, SHO Deheria said. PTI COR LAL ARU