Cop's parents killed during robbery in Gujarat's Banaskantha district

Palanpur (Guj), Jun 16 (PTI) A policeman's parents were killed during a robbery at their house in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, an official said on Monday.

The victims, Vardhaji Chaudhary and Hoshiben, were killed using sharp weapons while they were asleep outside their house in Jasra village of Lakhani taluka on Sunday night, Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said.

The victims were the parents of inspector Ajmal Chaudhary, who is serving in the state monitoring cell, the official told reporters at Jasra, nearly 70 km from the district headquarters, Palanpur.

"The couple lived in a house they built on their farm. They were sleeping outside their house when unidentified persons killed them and decamped with jewellery they were wearing," he said.

The murder came to light when the caretaker of Vardhaji's farm arrived at the house in the morning and saw the couple lying in a pool of blood, another official said.

"The robbers killed the couple with the intention to steal valuables. A metal safe inside the house was also broken into. We have formed teams to identify and nab gangs known for committing such crimes," Makwana said. PTI COR PJT ARU