Cops, poll flying squads check cash transport vans, seize Rs 7.80 cr in Thane-Palghar

Thane/Palghar, Nov 8 (PTI) Police and poll flying squads have seized Rs 7.80 crore in separate raids in Thane and Palghar in the last 24 hours amid the code of conduct for the November 20 assembly polls, with the accused using armoured cash transport vans to avoid detection, an official said on Friday.

These raids have been conducted in Nalasopara, Mandi and Mira Road police station limits in the two districts, he added.

The code of conduct came into force on October 15, giving police and flying squads widespread powers to seize cash and other items in a bid to keep the polls fair, free and transparent.

"Cash is being transported in such vans in the belief that we will not check them. However, we have intercepted such vans and have found the occupants did not have documents, not could they give satisfactory replies about the money being ferried. A QR code is allotted when cash is transported legally," the official said.

"We seized Rs. 3.48 crore from Nalasopara, Rs. 2.80 crore from Mandvi, and Rs. 1.47 crore from Naya Nagar in Mira Road," he said. PTI COR BNM