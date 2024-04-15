Cops question Congress functionary in Kamal Nath's home over BJP leader's complaint

Chhindwara (MP), Apr 15 (PTI) A police official on Monday said it had questioned an aide of Kamal Nath in the senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader's Chhindwara home after receiving a complaint from BJP Lok Sabha candidate from the seat Vivek Bunty Sahu.

Sahu has complained that RK Miglani, an aide of Nath, had circulated an objectionable video of him, Kotwali police station inspector Umesh Golhani told PTI.

"We carried out questioning. Investigations are on. More details will be shared with the media later," Golhani added.

Asserting that Sahu's complaint was completely false, Miglani said, "I was not questioned by police. I was served a notice (by police). I told them I will respond to it after the elections." Meanwhile, following the development, Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath, who is the sitting MP from Chhindwara and has been renominated by the Congress, rushed back to their residence in Shikarpur.

Chhindwara is a Kamal Nath bastion and the only seat the BJP failed to win in MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Voting is scheduled on the seat for April 19. PTI COR LAL BNM