Cops question Rohini Khadse in 'drugs bust' case registered against husband

Pune, Oct 6 (PTI) Police on Monday recorded the statement of NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse in connection with an alleged drugs party bust case in which her husband, Pranjal Khewalkar, is an accused.

Khadse, daughter of NCP (SP) politician and former minister Eknath Khadse, visited the Pune Police Commissionerate earlier in the day in response to a notice issued to her.

Khewalkar and six others were arrested after the crime branch of Pune Police raided a studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area in the early hours of July 27. Police claimed cocaine, marijuana, hookah, and liquor bottles were seized.

"I had received a notice from the Pune Police, and today I met the police commissioner. Since the matter is sub-judice, I have no comments to offer," Rohini told reporters.

Khewalkar was granted bail on September 25. A chargesheet submitted to the court included the FSL report.

"Rohini Khadse appeared before the crime branch today in response to the notice. She answered the questions posed by the investigating officer regarding the alleged deletion of messages from Khewalkar's mobile phone after he was arrested," a crime branch senior officer said.

According to sources in the crime branch, the mobile phone seized from Khewalkar during the raid was registered in someone else's name. During the panchnama, key evidence related to the case was found on the device. However, cyber experts later discovered that the data had allegedly been erased.

Sources claimed that after Khewalkar was arrested and his phone was seized, a new SIM card with the same number was obtained.

The SIM card was inserted into a new device, and WhatsApp was reactivated, which resulted in the data on the seized phone being deleted, they claimed. PTI COR SPK NSK