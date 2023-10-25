Cops recover 12.5 kg of mephedrone from forest in Nashik district, look for drug in river

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) The Mumbai police have recovered 12.5 kg of mephedrone hidden in a forest near Deola in Nashik district in North Maharashtra during its investigation into a multi-crore drug seizure case, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

A police team from suburban Sakinaka, which was interrogating drug case accused Sachin Wagh, who also worked as the driver of Lalit Patil -- the alleged kingpin of a drug racket -- came to know the former had disposed off a huge quantity of mephedrone (MD), he said.

Wagh told the team he had hidden at least 12.5 kg of the stimulant drug in a forest in Nashik district, located around 200km from Mumbai, he said.

On Tuesday, the police took Wagh to a spot in the forest near Deola town where he had claimed to hidden mephedrone. After digging up the spot, the police recovered the drug packed carefully in bags, said the official.

Advertisment

Alleged drug case kingpin Patil had given the contraband to Wagh to destroy it, but the latter hid it in the forest with an aim to sale the stock in the future and earn money, he said.

Wagh told the police he had also dumped a huge quantity of MD drug in the Girna river. The police deployed divers to conduct a search of the river but did not recover any drug, the official stated.

Patil (37) is a key accused in a Rs 300 crore mephedrone seizure case, among others.

As per the Pune police, Patil escaped from a government hospital on October 2 when he was being taken for X-ray imaging. He was arrested from near Bengaluru last week.

First nabbed in 2022 in a drug case at Chakan in Pune district, he was lodged in Yerawada prison, and admitted to the Sassoon Hospital for the last three months. PTI DC RSY