Cops register attempt to murder case in 'accidental firing' incident involving RTO official

Nagpur, Jan 12 (PTI) An attempt to murder case was filed in connection with a firing incident involving a Motor Vehicle Inspector in Nagpur that took place on May 5, 2022, a police official said on Friday.

MVI Sanket Gaikwad of the Regional Transport Office here had at the time told police his service revolver had fallen on the ground, leading to an accidental discharge, the official said.

"He was injured in the process. However, a probe has found that it may have been shot with the intention to kill. Gaikwad and a woman MVI have been charged with giving false information, while an attempt to murder case has been registered against an unidentified person," the official said.

The version of witnesses also did not match evidence gathered by the police, he said.

"Evidence suggests an unknown person shot at and injured Gaikwad with the latter's revolver with an intention to kill him. Further probe is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM