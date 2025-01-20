Cops register FIR in bullfighting event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Several persons were booked in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in connection with a bullfighting event held in Harsul area on January 17, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for the event called 'Bhavya Pashu Pradarshan', which was attended by 200-300 persons, he said.

"Three to four persons were seen behaving cruelly with the bulls. The case was filed after PETA India alerted the commissioner about the event," he said. PTI COR BNM