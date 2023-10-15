Cops rescue runaway woman during 'operation all out' in Thane

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) The police rescued a 19-year-old runaway woman during an “operation all out” conducted in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

During the special operation, a police team found the woman sitting alone near Thane railway station around 3 am, senior inspector Vijay Deshmukh said.

The woman, a resident of Bhiwandi town, had run away from home after a quarrel with her parents, he said.

The woman’s parents had already lodged a missing person’s complaint with the local police after she failed to return home from college, the official said, adding that the woman reunited with her family. PTI COR ARU