Cops rescue six children stuck in school bus on flooded Mumbai road

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Police rescued six children and two staff members from a school bus stranded on a waterlogged street in Matunga area of Mumbai amid heavy rainfall on Monday, officials said.

Viral videos showing policemen carrying children on their backs while wading through waist-deep water earned widespread praise from netizens and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti.

The bus was transporting the children and staff after their school declared a half-day due to incessant rains lashing the city.

Following the rescue, the children were then taken to the Matunga police station for safety reasons, an official said.

"Appreciate the swift action taken by @MatungaPS today. Amid heavy rains, the team ensured the safe rescue of school children stranded near King's Circle and reunited them with their parents. This presence of mind and dedication truly reflects the spirit of Mumbai Police," Police Commissioner Deven Bharti said on his official X handle.

In light of the heavy rains causing waterlogging and reduced visibility in several areas, Mumbai Police issued an advisory on X, urging residents to avoid non-essential travel, plan their commute carefully, and step out only if necessary.

With heavy showers continuing and a 'red' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the second shift (post 12 noon). PTI DC GK NSK