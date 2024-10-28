Cops return over 100 lost mobile phones to their rightful owners in Indore

Indore, Oct 28 (PTI) Police on Monday returned lost mobile phones to more than 100 people in Indore after recovering them from various parts of the country during the investigation, an official said.

Altogether 102 mobile phone devices valued at Rs 25 lakh were repatriated to their rightful owners at a function, he added.

"It seems like a Diwali gift from the police. I lost my mobile phone in January," private coaching class teacher Dhiraj Choudhary told PTI.

The complaints about missing mobile phones were lodged on Indore Police's mobile app 'Citizen Cop,' said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

Police recovered the mobile phones from MP, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, Haryana and Maharashtra, he added.

Since January, police traced 871 lost cell phones to different parts of the country and returned them to their owners in Indore, Dandotia said. PTI HWP LAL NSK