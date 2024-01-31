Cops scan 1,000 grabs from CCTVs to trace and arrest 3 chain-snatchers in Thane district

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) Three members of a notorious criminal gang have been arrested by Thane Police for snatching gold chains after identifying them by analysing at least 1,000 footages from CCTV cameras, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Police also used technical and intelligence inputs to pick the trail of the accused trio who were nabbed from Ambivli in Kalyan.

Police said chain-snatching incidents had occurred in Vartak Nagar, Chitalsar and Kapurbawdi police station limits.

Police recovered stolen chains and a motorcycle, the officer added.

"Police examined nearly 1,000 footages from CCTV cameras and also utilized technical and intelligence inputs to trace the accused," ACP, Vartak Nagar division, AV Deshmukh, told reporters. PTI COR NSK