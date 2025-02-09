Cops seize 11 tonnes of ganja from 4 tractors in Dhule; unidentified person booked

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) An unidentified person has been booked after 11000 kilograms of ganja were found on four tractors in Maharashtra's Dhule district, a police official said on Sunday.

The contraband was seized in Shirpur taluka, inspector Jaypal Hire said.

"We were alerted about ganja being cultivated through drip irrigation on a 3-acre plot in Ambegaon, which is on the border with Madhya Pradesh. Between Saturday and Sunday, we seized four tractors with 11000 kilograms of ganja. The plot is just 15 kilometres from a police station," the official said.

An unidentified person has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added. PTI ZA BNM