Cops seize antique Vijayanagara-era idols; 4 held

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) The Idol Wing CID of the Tamil Nadu police has arrested four persons and seized two ancient metal idols, estimated to belong to the 14th-15th century Vijayanagara period, officials said.

The idols -- a Sudharsanar (Vishnu) and a Devi -- were recovered during a surprise vehicle check conducted on the Thanjavur-Chennai National Highway on February 6, a release issued by the police said.

Acting on specific intelligence, a special team led by ADSP-Trichy, G Balamurugan, intercepted a car parked near an open ground at Valayapettai around 10.30 pm on February 6. Upon inspection, the team found the two idols wrapped in gunny bags inside the vehicle.

"The idols appeared to be ancient, artistically valuable, and stylistically belonging to Tamil Nadu. They are suspected to have been stolen from a temple in the state," a release from the Idol Wing stated.

The seized Sudharsanar idol weighs approximately 77.3 kg and stands 90 cm tall, while the Devi idol weighs 35.45 kg and is 73 cm in height, added police sources.

Preliminary expert assessment suggests the artifacts are rare specimens from the Vijayanagara era, according to the police.

The occupants of the vehicle, identified as C Manikandan (41) and K Ramachandran (41), both hailing from Thiruvarur district, were unable to produce any documents proving ownership. Subsequent interrogation revealed their plan to smuggle the idols abroad for a high price.

Based on their confessions, their two accomplices -- V Mugilan (36) and S Johnson (41 -- were also arrested.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

All four accused were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Court in Kumbakonam and remanded to judicial custody at the local sub-jail.