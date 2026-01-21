Cops seize IMFL worth Rs 20 lakh

Nashik, Jan 21 (PTI) Police foiled a smuggling bid and seized Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 20.25 lakh on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik district, arresting an individual, an official said on Wednesday.

Police intercepted a truck on a tip-off of illegal transportation of IMFL from Diu-Daman to Dhule on January 21 in Niphad taluka, leading to the recovery of 200 boxes of liquor hidden in plastic drums, an official said.

Police arrested Lalit Hariram Soni, a resident of Rajasthan, who was travelling in the truck, under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR NSK