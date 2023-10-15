Cops seize unaccounted cash, jewellery worth Rs 98.61 lakh in separate seizures in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Oct 15 (PTI) The police have seized jewellery and unaccounted cash worth Rs 98.61 lakh from two different locations in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur city, a senior official said on Sunday.

The model code of conduct is in place in the state ahead of the assembly election, which is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The police intercepted a car at Devkinandan Chowk under the civil lines police station limits on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and seized gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 93 lakh, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The occupants of the vehicle could not produce any documents for the consignment, he said.

Similarly, the police on Friday seized unaccounted cash of Rs 5.61 lakh from a car at Khaparganj Kabadi line under the Kotwali police station limits, the official said.

The police also launched a crackdown against persons travelling in vehicles with political name plates and drunk drivers, he said.

The police have set up 14 check posts to curb illegal activities during the elections, Singh added. PTI COR ARU