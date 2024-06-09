Cop's son killed over ransom in UP's Meerut

Meerut, Jun 9 (PTI) A constable's six-year-old son was allegedly killed in Dhanpur village in Incholi Police Station jurisdiction over ransom, police said on Sunday.

Gopal Yadav, a UP Police Constable, is currently posted in Saharanpur.

On Sunday around 8 am, his six-year-old son Puneet disappeared while playing from outside his house. Later, Yadav received a ransom letter with demand for Rs 50 lakh.

Initially, police detained a local woman who the family had accused of kidnapping the boy, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

However, soon the family found the boy's body in a sugarcane field in the village.

Circle Officer Navina Shukla told PTI that police were analysing the ransom letter.

The SSP said the victim's family members have alleged that the boy was murdered "intentionally".

The killing could also be a consequence of a land dispute the family had with another family, he said.

Police have detained four people, two of them women, in the matter for interrogation, he said. PTI COR NAV VN VN