Cop's son kills man in Jaipur, arrested

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly killed a passerby with a cricket bat outside his house here while his cop-father was inside, police said on Wednesday.

DCP (West) Amit Budhania said the accused Kshitij Sharma has been arrested and is being interrogated.

The incident took place outside the accused's house in Rajni Bihar Colony here while his father Prashant Sharma, an inspector in Rajasthan Police, was inside the home, the DCP said.

The incident took place outside the inspector's house on Tuesday night when Kshitij got into an argument with Mohan Lal Sindhi (35) who was crossing through the area.

As the argument escalated, Kshitij allegedly went inside the house to bring a bat and used it to repeated hit Sindhi's head, eventually leading to his death, the police said citing a CCTV video of the incident.

Meanwhile, Kshitij's father came out of the house upon hearing some noise and found Sindhi lying unconscious on the road, they said.

They took the victim to a nearby hospital where the victim was declared brought dead, Budaniya said.

A case was filed against Kshitij under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested, he said. PTI SDA RPA