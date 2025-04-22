Cops stop Husain Dalwai from visiting Nashik dargah demolition site

Nashik, Apr 22 (PTI) Former Congress MP Husain Dalwai was on Tuesday taken into preventive custody before he could reach the site of demolition of a religious structure in Nashik city, police said.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation's move to raze the unauthorised Satpeer Baba Dargah in Kathe Galli (lane) area on April 16 had triggered violence, leaving 21 police personnel injured in stone pelting.

Police have so far arrested 42 persons.

Due to the sensitive situation, police detained Dalwai and took him to Gangapur police station. Some other people accompanying Dalwai were also detained. All of them were released later.

"I had come to see what exactly happened in the area. The police stopped me and did not allow me to visit. I did not shout slogans. The Satpeer Baba Dargah was 350-year-old. What was the reason to remove it? It was the symbol of the unity of Hindus and Muslims. Two trustees of the Dargah are Hindus," Dalwai told reporters.

He dared police to arrest the local BJP MLA claiming she had demanded the construction of Lord Hanuman's temple after removing the dargah. PTI COR NSK