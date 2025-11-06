Cops submit application in court to attach four Thane flats of IPS officer's husband

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) An application has been submitted in court to attach four flats in a housing complex in Thane connected to Purushottam Chavan, husband of IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar, a police official said on Thursday.

The Economic Offences Wing is investigating two fraud cases against Chavan.

"These four flats are in a plush complex in Thane. These are connected to Purushottam Chavan. Accordingly, an application under section 107 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been submitted before the court to attach the flats. The EOW has also started forensic audit of his accounts," the official said.

Section 107 of BNSS deals with attachment, forfeiture or restoration of property derived from criminal activity.

Under the section, police can seek court approval to seize property believed to be "proceeds of crime". PTI DC BNM