Cops summon Goa AAP chief Palekar in connection with video released by land grab accused

Panaji, Feb 20 (PTI) Police have summoned Goa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Amit Palekar on Friday in connection with a video released by a man accused in multiple land grab cases who escaped from cop custody, but was arrested later.

The Old Goa police on Thursday issued summons to Palekar and asked him to appear before them on at 11 am for questioning.

The AAP politician was questioned twice earlier on December 24, 2024, and January 9, 2025, in connection with the video released by land grab accused Siddiqui Suleman Khan (55).

According to the summons, there are reasonable grounds to question Palekar to "ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the present investigation" into Khan's escape from a Goa jail in December last year.

The police warned the failure to attend (questioning) or comply with the terms of this notice can render Palekar liable for arrest under section 35 (6) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

According to the BNSS section 35(6), if a person served with a notice fails to comply with its terms or is unwilling to identify himself, police may arrest him for the offence mentioned in the notice, subject to any orders issued by a court.

When contacted, Palekar maintained he would comply with the summons and appear before the police on Friday.

Khan, arrested by the Crime Branch in multiple land grab cases, escaped from custody on December 13, 2024, but was arrested from Kerala ten days later.

In December, Khan released a video in which he claimed the police had facilitated his escape from custody. The accused then released another video in which he claimed Palekar forced him to record the first clip. The police have summoned the AAP leader in connection with the second video.

The police have arrested constable Amit Naik for allowing the accused to escape from the Crime Branch custody from its Ribandar office near Panaji.

A case was filed against Naik under sections 156 (allowing prisoner to escape), 249-b (harbouring criminal), 253-b (harbouring offender), 260-c (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of public servant bound to apprehend person under sentence or lawfully committed) and 262 (escape from police custody) of the new criminal code BNS.

After his earlier questioning, Palekar had said he was being treated as an accused even though he was a witness.

“The entire episode looks suspicious. His (Khan’s) re-arrest also looks dubious,” he had said. PTI RPS RSY