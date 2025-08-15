Cops to get reward for good work in war against drugs: Punjab CM Mann

Faridkot, Aug 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a monetary reward for cops performing well in the "war against drugs", as he asserted that under his government, narcotics supply network was on its last legs.

Delivering his address after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day on Friday, Mann gave a clarion call for people to come together to realise the vision of vibrant and prosperous 'Rangla Punjab by restoring the state's glory and making it one of the best states of the country.

The Punjab chief minister offered prayers at Tilla Baba Sheikh Farid and urged people to follow the footsteps of the revered Sufi saint.

In his speech, Mann recalled the contribution of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, Sukhdev and Lala Lajpat Rai.

He said the country's freedom struggle would ever remain a source of inspiration to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and nationalism amongst our younger generations.

Mann, however, said that while the rest of the country was celebrating the country's independence, Punjabis also grieve the lakhs of lives lost due to the Partition, and many more who were rendered homeless.

Mann said his government has taken "historic and bold decisions" for the development and progress of Punjab. He said that the state government has fulfilled many guarantees during the last three and a half years.

Reiterating that Punjab is fighting a full-fledged war against drugs, Mann thanked all Punjabis for supporting the state government in this noble cause.

He alleged that previous governments patronised drug mafias, causing widespread addiction, adding that his government has launched a crackdown against drugs in the form of 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh'.

Mann said the drug supply network has almost been dismantled, drug dealers are being dealt with strictly and bulldozers have razed their properties, adding that leaders involved in drug trade have been sent to jail, defense committees have been formed in towns and villages and youth.

The CM further said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that this crackdown has transformed into a mass movement and villages are passing resolutions declaring themselves drug-free.

An anti-drone system has been deployed along the 553-km in border areas to check smuggling of drugs and weapons from Pakistan, he added.

Mann renewed his pledge to eradicate drug menace completely from Punjab, adding that an Anti-Gangster Task Force has been formed to eliminate gangsters.

He further said as a part of anti-drug campaign, for the first time, Punjab Police cops will be rewarded and felicitated for performing well in war against drugs.

"If an inquiry officer recovers over 1 kg heroin, then he will be given a reward of Rs 1.20 lakh," he said.

Mann said the recruitment and promotions in Punjab Police have been streamlined to enhance the manpower in force.

To eliminate corruption in tehsils, the state government has introduced revenue reforms by launching e-registration and e-jamabandi services, he said.

The CM further said since March 2022, the state government has received investment proposals worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, potentially generating 4.50 lakh jobs.

Mann said 24 sectoral committees have been set up for industrial policy-making adding that big industrialists like Tata Steels and others are making a beeline to invest in the state owing to an industrial friendly atmosphere.

He said after the formation of the road safety force in the state, road accidents have dropped by 48 per cent. He said Punjab was earlier leading the country in casualties due to road accidents A special project to clean over 17,000 ponds in the state has also been launched, Mann informed.

Besides, the Punjab Rural Transformation Fellowship has been launched to accelerate the ongoing pace of development in the rural areas. The scheme will prove to be a revolutionary step in providing a new direction to the development of villages, he added.

Mann said under the fellowship scheme, 154 youth will be selected and appointed at the block level.

He said they will work alongside block development and panchayat officers to formulate and implement development plans for villages and assist in monitoring developmental work.

Mann said for the first time, anti-drug syllabus has been introduced in the schools of the state to make students aware against the scourge of drugs.

On the education front, he said to provide quality education, government schools are being upgraded to 'Schools of Eminence'. He further said Punjab has ranked first in the National Achievement Survey conducted by the government of India.

He also said 848 government school students have qualified for the NEET exam, 265 students cleared JEE Mains, and 45 cleared JEE Advanced exam.

Mann said the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna', which will start from October 2, will provide a health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh to each family in the state.

All government hospitals and 552 private hospitals have been empanelled under this scheme, he said, adding that the Punjab government will bear the medical expenditure cost for this, he added.

He further said his government so far opened 881 'aam aadmi clinics' where around 70,000 people come for treatment every day. He said the number of 'aam aadmi clinics' will be increased to 1,000 soon.