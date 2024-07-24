Cops use water cannons on protesting Cong workers in Chhattisgarh capital

Raipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Police on Wednesday used water cannons on Congress workers in Raipur demonstrating against "poor" law and order under the BJP government, stopping them midway to the Chhattisgarh assembly where the monsoon session is underway.

Massive deployment of police personnel at various spots and placing big metal sheet barricades at several places ensured that Congress workers couldn't reach Vidhan Sabha on the outskirts of the state capital.

Police deployed water cannons on Congress activists as they tried to break down a barricade in Lodhi Para Chowk.

Senior Congress leaders including Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Chhattisgarh Congress unit president Deepak Baij alleged the collapse of law and order in the BJP-ruled state. The Congress leaders addressed protesters near Mandi Gate.

"The law and order situation has collapsed in Chhattisgarh where the graph of crimes, including rape, murder, loot, is going high," AICC incharge for Chhattisgarh, Sachin Pilot, told reporters.

He claimed common people are bearing the brunt of law and order "breakdown". "The state government has failed and is ineffective," Pilot alleged.

Pilot said thousands of people joined the gherao protest called by the Congress party against the government and vowed to continue the fight inside and outside the legislative assembly.

Echoing his party colleagues, ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel alleged the Opposition was compelled to take to the streets within just six months of the BJP coming to power.

"The government failed to avert arson at the office of the district collector and the superintendent of police in Balodabazar city last month. Attempts are being made to provoke communal hatred in the state," Baghel alleged.

He claimed four incidents of firing were reported in the state capital Raipur in the last few months, while innocent tribals are being murdered or jailed after branding them as Naxals.

Congress claimed Baij's clothes were torn by police and shared his picture. PTI TKP NSK