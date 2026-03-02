COPU reviews Arunachal state PSUs in second sitting

Itanagar, Mar 2 (PTI) The Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly held its second sitting here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Tali MLA Jikke Tako.

The committee scrutinised issues related to Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Limited and Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited, as flagged in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

MLAs Chakat Aboh, Ratu Techi, Oken Tayeng, and Ealing Talang attended the meeting.

Senior Deputy Accountant General, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) Secretary Tadar Meena, APLA Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang and APLA Under Secretary Kheto Lowang were also present. PTI CORR RG