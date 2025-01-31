Copy-free exams to be held whether students wear burqa or not: Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse on Friday said his department aims to conduct ''copy-free examinations'' irrespective of whether students wear burqa or not.

He was responding to a query about Fisheries Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane's letter to him seeking a ban on wearing burqa by students during the upcoming Class 10 and 12 Maharashtra board exams to curb copying.

"The school education department is on a mission to ensure copy-free examinations. Cameras have been installed and deployment of police will be increased," Bhuse said.

"Irrespective of whether burqas are worn or not, copying will not be allowed," he said.

Rane on Wednesday demanded the ban on wearing burqa during the next month's Class 10 and 12 examinations, raising concerns of security and examination malpractices.

Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate exam for Class 10 will be held from February 21, while the Higher Secondary Certificate exam for Class 12 will start from February 11. PTI MR NP