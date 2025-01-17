'Copy-paste job': Cong attacks BJP over its guarantees for Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Friday alleged the BJP is doing a "copy-paste job" of the grand old party's guarantees for the upcoming assembly elections.

"Even to copy and implement the Congress' guarantees, both BJP and AAP need vision and dynamism and financial ingenuity, which they lack. BJP's promises for Delhi will end up as mere election rhetoric like Kejriwal's futile guarantees," he claimed.

Yadav alleged that no one believes the BJP's promises as it had failed to honour its election promises in the 22 states where the saffron holds power and no BJP ruled state was giving domestic cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500.

The Congress has fulfilled the promises made to the residents of Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand as the party has the willpower and financial acumen to implement its promises without affecting development works, he said.

The BJP had promised in Maharashtra that it would increase the honorarium for women from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 and in Madhya Pradesh from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000, but these promises still remain on paper while the Congress hiked the amount for women from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 as soon as the new Jharkhand government took charge, Yadav said.

He claimed that BJP also promised to the women of Haryana that they will be given Rs 2,100 per month, but it was yet to honour the promise though three months have passed after the Haryana Assembly elections.

The BJP on Friday released the first part of its manifesto for the February 5 Delhi polls, keeping women at the centre of its poll pitch by promising Rs 2,500 monthly aid for them, Rs 21,000 for every pregnant woman, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and also Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

BJP president J P Nadda promised that his party-led Delhi government would approve the implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat ' in the city in its first Cabinet meeting and also give additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh.

The Congress' five guarantees for the Delhi polls include providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500 as well as free ration kits and free electricity up to 300 units, a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 for women under 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh under 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' and Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths for one year. PTI NIT AS AS