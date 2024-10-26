Copyright case against company for unauthorised use of font

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) Police in Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a company and its owners for alleged use of a font without the permission of a firm that had developed it, an official said on Saturday.

The case against them was registered under the provisions of the Copyright Act at the Khandeshwar police station, which falls under the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate, he said.

As per the complaint, the erring company based in New Panvel was making use of the Sailfin font without obtaining a licence for it, the official said. PTI COR NP