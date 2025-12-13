Cordial relations between ruling parties and opposition is Maharashtra's unique tradition: Gadkari

Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said opposition and ruling parties in Maharashtra have always shared a cordial relationship, which is not seen in many other states.

The senior BJP leader was speaking at a book launch event on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Maharashtra Legislative Council here.

Maharashtra has always had a very unique tradition of excellent relations among political parties irrespective of ideology, he said, recalling the tenures of past chief ministers including Yashwantrao Chavan, Vasantdada Patil, Sharad Pawar, Sudhakarrao Naik and Manohar Joshi.

"The relationship between the opposition and ruling parties during the tenures of these five chief ministers was an example for every legislator working in a democracy. There was no bitterness, and even today it is the same situation," he said.

"The tradition established by Maharashtra during that era, you will be surprised to know, is not found in many other states in the country today," Gadkari said.

He had visited the state legislature complex in Nagpur as a student when he was in Class 10, the veteran leader reminisced, and commended the book which compiles the legislative council's 100-year history for the benefit of the present generation and researchers.

He himself had been a member of the Maharashtra legislative council and learnt a lot during this period which helped him later in his political career, Gadkari said. PTI CLS KRK