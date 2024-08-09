Cordon and search operation conducted at Punjab railway stations

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Friday conducted a special cordon and search operation at all railway stations.

The simultaneous operation was conducted under the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav from 10 am to 3 pm in all districts.

During the exercise, police teams, with the assistance of sniffer dogs, frisked people arriving and departing at railway stations.

All the commissioners and senior superintendents of police were asked to deploy at least two teams per railway station to carry out the operation, Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla said.

"We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a polite manner while frisking them," he added.

Around 250 police teams, involving more than 2,000 personnel, were deputed to look for suspicious persons at railway stations while ensuring minimum inconvenience, the officer said.

More than 1,700 people were checked at 170 railway stations, he said and added that 31 suspicious persons were detained for questioning.

Police teams also checked 1,851 vehicles stationed at different parking spots in railway stations, during which 628 were found parked for more than three days.