Core committee for year-long birth centenary celebration of Bhupen Hazarika holds meeting

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) The first meeting of the core committee for the celebration of birth centenary of musical maestro Bhupen Hazarika was held here on Wednesday with family members and people closely associated with him offering their suggestions for the year-long event.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who chaired the meeting, said nearly 40 people attended the meeting and offered their suggestions.

"Bhupen Hazarika's family members and people who had been associated with him and knew him from close quarters were present in the meeting. They offered valuable suggestions, besides the government programmes already lined up. We will look into those and incorporate all practical suggestions in the year-long calendar," Sarma said.

On the biography of the Bharat Ratna awardee, the chief minister said author and editor Anuradha Sarma Pujari is working on it.

"It will be 'peer reviewed' by people who knew Dr Hazarika. It will be translated into 23 Indian languages and made available in four lakh educational institutions, libraries, government offices, etc. In Assam, we plan to gift it to 10 lakh people," Sarma added.

The state government had earlier announced that the year-long celebration will be held from September 8, and it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Events across India and commemorative coin, among others, have been planned, Sarma had said.

Commemorative events will also be held in Arunachal Pradesh, where Hazarika spent his early years, Kolkata where he lived extensively during his creative years, and Mumbai where he spent his last years and breathed his last in 2011.

A documentary on the musical genius and issuance of a commemorative coin in honour of Hazarika are also being pursued, Sarma added.