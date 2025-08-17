Core group meeting held to review security situation in Jammu region

Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) The Army held a core group meeting to review the security situation in the Jammu region at the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps, officials said on Sunday.

At the meeting held late Saturday, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma complimented the synergy between various security agencies in the region.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander, Northern Command, chaired a Core Group Security Review meeting at Nagrota with senior officials of the Army, Police, CRPF and other security agencies,” the Northern Command said on X. PTI AB DV DV