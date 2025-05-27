Corona warriors to be prioritised during nurses recruitment in Himachal Pradesh: CM

Shimla, May 27 (PTI) Nurses who worked during the Covid-19 pandemic will be prioritised during the Himachal Pradesh government's recruitment drive, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, the chief minister, during an interaction with faculty members of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla and Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty in Chamiyana on Monday evening, said that the state government is trying to fill vacant posts in the health department.

"The state government is trying to fill various vacant posts in the health department, and trying to introduce the use of modern technologies. The vacancies for doctors are being filled up now. During the recruitment of nurses, those who worked during the pandemic will be given priority," the statement quoted Sukhu as saying.

The chief minister said that along with paramedical staff, technicians are also being recruited. "We are ensuring that the doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratios are as per the international standards, so that they can get a better work environment," he said.

Sukhu said the state's premium health institutions have now become mere referral health institutions, and hence there is a need for their comprehensive improvement.

The current government has given priority to improvement in the field of health and education, and Rs 1,350 crore is being spent on medical technology, he added. PTI BPL RUK RUK