Coronation of 'failed product' of dynastic politics: BJP after Tejashwi named RJD working prez

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Launching a sharp attack on the RJD after Tejashwi Yadav was named its working president, the BJP said the move was the coronation of a "failed product" of dynastic politics and the party's "jungle raj" in the past.

The RJD has "rewarded" Yadav despite the party's crushing defeat in the 2025 Bihar elections, because it is a "family-run company built on corruption and crime", BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla charged.

Yadav, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's younger son and heir apparent, was on Sunday named the working president of the party at its national executive meeting in Patna.

Reacting to the development, Poonawalla said, "Coronation of jungle raj. What an incredible party!" "Now, the person against whom charges have been framed by a court in the IRCTC/land-for-job scam and who is currently out on bail in the case will be the party of the person who is a convicted 'chara chor'," the BJP spokesperson said in an apparent reference to Tejashwi Yadav and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"Anyway, the RJD is a family-run company, built on corruption and crime. Jungle raj has been rewarded once again," he added.

Poonawalla alleged that though the RJD talks about the Yadav community, the right to hold a leadership position remains with Lalu Prasad's family.

"The failed product of dynasty has been rewarded today despite the party's loss (in Bihar) in elections under his leadership, who also faces charges of corruption," he said.

"Corruption, dynasty, jungle raj rewarded," the BJP spokesperson added. PTI PK SKY SKY