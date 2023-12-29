Coronavirus: 11 cases detected in Nagpur city; review meeting held

Nagpur, Dec 29 (PTI) Nagpur city on Friday registered 11 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of active cases to 22, a civic official said.

A Nagpur Municipal Corporation release said only four persons are admitted in hospitals at present with "medium level symptoms", while others are in home isolation.

The release said NMC additional commissioner Anchal Goyal chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation and asked officials to ramp up testing in view of the new JN.1 sub variant.

Goyal directed them to keep oxygen beds and isolation wards ready as a precautionary measure. PTI CLS BNM BNM