Corporal punishment case: Latur teacher gets bail, inquiry underway

Latur, Feb 24 (PTI) A detailed inquiry is being conducted into the conduct of a private school teacher in Maharashtra's Latur district who was arrested for allegedly thrashing 32 minor students, suspecting them of damaging his motorcycle, officials said on Tuesday.

Some pupils sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred at the school hostel for students from classes 5 to 10 near Ahmedpur on the night of February 21, they said.

The accused, identified as Ujjwal Prakash Soni, suspected that students had damaged his motorcycle.

He lost his temper and assaulted dozens of minor students with a bamboo stick. He also threatened the children, claiming he would soon become the school principal and would then deal with them, police said on Monday.

Soni was released on bail on Tuesday, said police inspector Vinod Metrewar.

A detailed inquiry is being conducted, Block Education Officer Ramling Kale told PTI.

"A draft report will be submitted to senior officials for further action," he added.

The school management has already condemned the incident. PTI COR GK NSK