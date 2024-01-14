Corporates can provide more jobs to ex-servicemen: Assam Sainik Welfare Directorate chief

Guwahati, Jan 14 (PTI) The role of the corporate sector in providing employment opportunities to ex-servicemen in Assam is "not too encouraging", a top functionary of the state Sainik Welfare Directorate claimed on Sunday.

He appreciated the efforts of the state government in offering re-employment avenues to retired armed forces personnel, especially those who leave service at a lower cadre level at a younger age.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the celebration of the eighth Armed Forces Veterans Day here, Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, Brigadier (retired) D C Mazumdar said, "Many servicemen, especially jawans, retire at an early age. Generally, their children are very young and the pension is not enough to sustain the family." "These retired personnel come with training of various skills and discipline, from which the society can benefit if they are re-employed in different sectors," he said.

Stating that the Sainik Welfare directorates of different states help the enrolled ex-servicemen in finding new jobs, he especially lauded the initiatives of the Assam government in this regard.

Reservation of two per cent jobs from grade A to D in the government sector and special help for ex-servicemen wanting to set up entrepreneurial ventures on government land are among such initiatives taken in recent years, he said.

Mazumdar maintained that Assam is among the handful of states that offer reservation in grade A and B rank jobs.

While the government sector cannot accommodate the vast number of aspirants, the role of the corporate sector in this aspect has left much to be desired, the Sainik Welfare director claimed.

"Recruitment in the corporate sector through the Directorate of Sainik Welfare is not too encouraging. We feel they can do much more in this regard," he maintained.

Mazumdar pointed out that while government and some other sectors, such as banks, clearly advertise posts with reservations for ex-servicemen, it is not done so by the corporate houses.

He urged the private sector also to go for more recruitment of ex-servicemen, while also appealing to the former personnel to register themselves with the Sainik Welfare directorates in their respective states.

Over 41,000 ex-service personnel or their kin are enrolled with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, with about 9,000 of them being 'veer naris' (widows or mothers of deceased jawans).

"Many-a-times, the personnel don't register after retirement. It deprives them and their families of additional benefits. We urge all ex-servicemen to register with the Boards," Mazumdar added.

Assam Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who also attended the programme, called for the development of infrastructure facilities for ex-servicemen.

Talking to reporters, he said, "I urge MLAs to help construct Sainik Bhavans in constituencies that have a sizeable number of retired personnel." Dass also assured of all help from the state government in ensuring better job opportunities for the ex-servicemen.

Around 1,200 veterans from Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur attended the event, organised under the aegis of the Army's Eastern Command at the Narangi Military Station here.

The event started with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Narangi War Memorial by senior serving and veteran officers to honour the fallen heroes.

Several stalls were set up at the venue to address the grievances of the veterans as well as disseminate information about various welfare schemes being run by central and state governments. PTI SSG ACD