Corporator, 2 others injured as boom of crane collapses in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI) A corporator and two others were injured after the boom of a crane collapsed while they were garlanding a statue of Maharana Pratap on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

The incident occurred when corporator from ward number 66 of Bhopal Municipal Corporation Jitendra Singh Rajput and two others were garlanding the statue of Maharana Pratap in MP Nagar locality of the city.

"We were garlanding the statue while standing in the basket of the crane provided by the municipal corporation. But the boom of the crane broke, leading to the basket falling. I have fractured my leg and have been admitted in a private hospital. The two others with me got injured as well," Rajput told PTI.

He said the municipal corporation was not maintaining cranes properly. A video of the incident went viral on social media. PTI ADU BNM