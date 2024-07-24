Corporator accused of raping woman after promising govt job

Indore, Jul 24 (PTI) A case of rape was registered here on Wednesday against a local corporator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who allegedly sexually abused a woman after promising to help her, police said.

The 32-year-old woman claimed in her complaint at Dwarkapuri police station that corporator Shanu alias Nitin Sharma sexually abused her between May 10, 2023, and April 16, 2024, after promising to give her financial help and get a government job for her.

He also threatened to kill her, she alleged, an official said.

A First Information Report was registered against Sharma under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376 (ii) (n) (repeatedly raping a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) but no arrest has been made yet, the police official added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said the matter was under investigation, and further legal steps will be taken based on the findings. PTI HWP MAS KRK