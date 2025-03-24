Corps Commander reviews security situation in Rajouri-Poonch sector

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, visited the Rajouri-Poonch sector on Monday to review the prevailing security situation in the region.

The GOC commended the troops for their professionalism in challenging conditions and exhorted them to maintain a high state of morale and motivation.

The strategic ''Ace of Spades'' division, also known as the 25 Infantry division with headquarters in Rajouri town, is responsible for guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo) and GOC Ace of Spades division and GoC Delta force visited the division to assess the security situation," the White Knight Corps said on X.

He received a briefing on the current operational readiness and modalities.

The GOC praised the forces and urged all ranks to maintain high morale and professionalism to face future challenges. PTI AB AS AS