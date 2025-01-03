Corps commander visits LoC in Rajouri-Poonch, reviews operations in progress

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch on Friday to review security and operational preparedness, officials said.

He also engaged with trainee IAS officers, discussing topics related to national security, governance and civil-military synergy, emphasising their importance for building a stronger India, they said.

"The GOC, White Knight Corps, along with the GOC of the Ace of Spades Division, visited forward posts along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri to review security and operational preparedness," the White Knight Corps stated on X.

Lieutenant General Sachdeva lauded the troops for their commitment to peace and urged them to maintain vigilance. PTI AB KSS KSS