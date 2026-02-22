Corps of Signals motorcycle rally commemorates 116th Raising Day

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Army's Western Command hosted the Corps of Signals motorcycle rally at Chandimandir Military Station in Panchkula on Sunday as part of their 116th Raising Day celebrations.

The Corps of Signals is the Indian Army's distinguished arm that has remained the backbone of military communications and network-centric warfare capability.

The rally, conceived as a tribute to the Corps' legacy of technological excellence, operational resilience and unwavering service to the nation, commenced from New Delhi and has traversed key military locations including Hissar, Fazilka and Amritsar.

Continuing its journey through Chandimandir and Dehradun, the rally will culminate in New Delhi, symbolising the seamless connectivity and nationwide operational reach enabled by the Corps of Signals, an official statement said.

At Chandimandir Military Station, the rally contingent was ceremonially received and honoured by senior veteran officers of Corps of Signals and senior officers of Corps of Signals posted at headquarters Western Command along with Signals fraternity reflecting Western Command's deep appreciation for the Corps' pivotal role in enabling combat communications, electronic warfare support and digital battlefield integration across operational theatres.

Having progressed through the historic Amritsar-Attari-Wagah axis, the rally embodies the Corps' ethos of reach, reliability and readiness, the statement said.

Beyond its commemorative significance, the initiative aims to strengthen bonds with veterans, foster esprit-de-corps among serving personnel and inspire the younger generation by showcasing the technological prowess and dedication of the Indian Army's Signal warriors.

The motorcycle rally stands as a reaffirmation of the Corps of Signals' enduring commitment to mission excellence, innovation and national service, while honouring the sacrifices and contributions of all ranks who have upheld its proud traditions over more than a century of distinguished service, it said.