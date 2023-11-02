Corridors of power are now completely free of middlemen: Dhankhar

Varanasi (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the corridors of power earlier were full of power brokers who used to influence policies and decisions of the country but now these middlemen have disappeared and governance has become transparent.

He made these remarks while delivering an address at the 51st National Convention of Company Secretaries here.

"The corridors of power were earlier filled with power brokers who used to influence policies and decisions of the country. Today all of them have disappeared and are nowhere to be seen. The corridors of power have been completely freed from middlemen and now governance has been made transparent and accountable which has accelerated our development journey and India has reached this stage," he said.

Speaking about the law-and-order situation in the country, Dhankhar said, "Today there is rule of law and no person can be above the law, no matter how big he is." He also expressed happiness over the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya through an efficient judicial process, noting that everyone looks forward to its inauguration in January.

He also noted that the removal of Article 370 is a significant achievement for Kashmir and took place after the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

Commending the introduction of GST as 'tryst with modernity', the vice president stressed India has come a long way from 'tryst with destiny' and affirmative government policies have led to transparency, accountability, and efficient governance becoming the new norm.

He said company secretaries have evolved from "mere record-keepers" to "custodians of corporate governance" and they have now transformed into, "key pillars of governance and compliance within organizations, upholding the principles of transparency, ethics and accountability in corporate India".

After the convention, Dhankhar visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel along with senior officials also accompanied him. PTI COR CDN ZMN