Corrupt Eknath Shinde govt didn't even spare Shivaji Maharaj: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government is steeped in corruption which didn't even spare Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, referring to the collapse of the warrior king's statue.

Addressing a news conference, Singh accused the Mahayuti government of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP of "monumental incompetence and all-pervasive corruption".

He said though the Aam Aadmi Party, a member of the INDIA bloc, is not contesting the November 20 assembly elections every volunteer of the party is working alongside the Maha Vikas Aghadi to defeat the BJP.

Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra, claiming projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore meant for the state have been shifted to Gujarat.

"Narendra Modi treats Maharashtra as a stepmother would treat a stepchild. The Aam Aadmi Party would like to remind the PM that he is the PM of the country including states like Maharashtra. Projects worth almost Rs 2 lakh crore meant for Maharashtra have been taken away to Gujarat," Singh alleged.

He alleged several youngsters are committing suicide due to the unemployment crisis and demanded the ouster of the government through the people's mandate.

The Eknath Shinde-led dispensation is an anti-Maharashtra government. Corruption is so rampant that even Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj wasn't spared. His statue collapsed due to corruption, Singh said.

He accused the BJP of "breaking" the Shiv Sena and NCP led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively.

On PM Modi's "ek hain to safe hain" remarks at poll rallies in Maharashtra, Singh said, "After being the PM for 10 years, he is saying that we are not safe....What was he doing for all these years?" Voting for Maharashtra polls will be held on November 20 and results will be out on November 23. PTI PR NSK