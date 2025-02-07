Corrupt govt officers won't be spared: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Feb 7 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said his government will award efficient and good officers and at the same time, won't spare officers who indulge in corrupt practices.

Majhi was addressing a function where appointment letters were distributed among 6,390 newly recruited officers and other staffers of nine government departments.

"Our government will promote honest and efficient officers. But, we will not tolerate corruption and officers involved in such practices," Majhi said.

"The vigilance department is very active. So, don't fall for corruption," he warned the new recruits.

He said that a government job is not just to earn a livelihood, but it is also a major medium for public service.

The government is looking for efficient and honest officers for crucial posts, he said.

"Everyone knows that getting a government job is very difficult in a populated country like ours. Jobs in the government sector are limited. The central government has only 35 lakh employees while the state has 3 lakh employees," Majhi said.

"If we fill up all vacant posts, we will be able to provide jobs to only 4.5 lakh people, which is less than 1 per cent of the state's population. So, you all are fortunate because you are among this 1 per cent of the population," the CM added.

Stating that the common people have a lot of expectations from the government, he appealed to the newly recruited officers to diligently work for people.

"All grassroots-level work is now on your shoulders and I believe that you will be able to discharge your duties responsibly and delicately," he said.

Hitting out at the previous BJD government, he said, "During the last two-and-half-decades, under the anti-people governance system, people were searching for jobs, particularly government ones." "With the formation of a new government, a new chapter of development has started in Odisha. During the last seven months (since the formation of the government in June last year), we have organised six job fairs and given appointments to more than 26,000 people," he claimed.

In the BJP's election manifesto, it was promised that 1.5 lakh vacant government posts will be filled up, including 65,000 in two years. So far, more than 26,000 posts have been filled and the state is moving in the direction to meet the target, the chief minister stated.

Majhi said that the BJP government has also promised to create employment for 3.5 lakh people in the private sector.

During the recently organised 'Make in Odisha' conclave, the state has attracted investment to the tune of Rs 17 lakh, which will create 10 lakh jobs, if grounded.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is contentiously working for building a developed Odisha and developed India," he added.

Among others, Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, several ministers, and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja were present on the occasion. PTI BBM BBM ACD