Corrupt people will not be tolerated, says BJP gen secy after ED searches residence of J&K ex-minister

Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) Asserting that the BJP came to power with a commitment to not tolerate corruption, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said that corrupt individuals will face consequences.

The BJP leader was responding to questions regarding the ongoing searches in the residence of former minister Choudhary Lal Singh – currently a Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party leader – in Kathua and allegations by opposition parties that central agencies are being used to silence them.

"Corrupt people will not be tolerated. The BJP had come to power with this commitment to the people of this country,” Chugh told reporters here.

"Corrupt individuals will face consequences. The ED is an independent agency that operates based on its own information and investigations,” he said.

Workers of the DSSP held protests in Kathua as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in connection with its probe against an educational trust run by the ex-minister’s wife, and alleged that the action was a ploy by the BJP to silence Singh.

The ED raided eight premises in Jammu, Kathua and Punjab's Pathankot in the case against RB educational trust, its chairperson and Lal Singh's wife Kanta Andotra, as well as Ravinder S, a former revenue official.