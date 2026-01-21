Corrupt regime in power presents major challenges, face those fearlessly: Rahul to district Cong chiefs

Kurukshetra (Hry), Jan 21 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the party's district unit chiefs from Haryana and Uttarakhand on Wednesday that the "corrupt" regime in power presents major challenges, but they must face those fearlessly.

Addressing the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents from the two states, Gandhi said, "You have been entrusted with the responsibility of the districts. You have to fulfil it fearlessly and with dedication. You are the warriors of the Congress and you must work like warriors." He added that the "corrupt" regime in power poses major challenges, but the party workers must face those fearlessly and further strengthen the organisation.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha was on a daylong visit to Haryana's Kurukshetra to address a training camp for the DCC chiefs from the two states.

A statement issued by the Haryana Congress said to boost the morale of the party workers, Gandhi said, "No one can suppress your voice, because a strong organisation like the Congress stands with you." He said the party will periodically evaluate their progress and provide necessary guidance and support.

Congress general secretary in-charge for Haryana B K Hariprasad told PTI that Gandhi told the DCC chiefs to take the party's policies and programmes to people and also raise their issues.

The former Congress chief also told them to go to people and explain to them what the Narendra Modi government has done to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre has replaced the MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, triggering protests from opposition parties.

Gandhi asked the DCC chiefs to caution people about those who try to divide them on the basis of religion and caste.

"We will have to uphold unity in diversity at the ground level.... Being Congress workers, everyone is equal to us, we should respect every religion and there is no disparity," Hariprasad quoted Gandhi as saying.

The camp for the DCC chiefs is being held here from January 13 to 22 as part of the Congress's "Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan".

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh said Gandhi also told the district unit chiefs to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

He explained in detail to all the district presidents about the history, ideology and future strategy of the Congress, sources said.

Gandhi urged the DCC chiefs to work with complete dedication, enthusiasm and passion to take the party forward.

He also held separate discussions with some of the top party leaders from Haryana and obtained detailed information about the political activities in the state.

On his arrival here, Gandhi interacted with the families of the DCC chiefs from Haryana and Uttarakhand, before attending the closed-door training sessions, the sources said.

Singh said Gandhi had lunch with the DCC presidents during which their families, the Congress Legislature Party leaders, party chiefs and general secretaries in-charge for Haryana and Uttarakhand were also present.

While Hariprasad is the party's in-charge for Haryana, Kumari Selja, the MP from Haryana's Sirsa, is the general secretary in-charge for Uttarakhand.

According to the sources, Gandhi addressed the training camp in a hall inside the Punjabi Dharamshala, where entry was strictly restricted to those authorised to attend the event.

Police had made tight security arrangements around the venue. Barricades were erected at three places on the approach road to the Punjabi Dharamshala.

Gandhi landed in Ambala in the morning and headed to Kurukshetra by road.

Besides Singh, Selja and Hariprasad, senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala received the former Congress chief at the Ambala airport.

The Congress appointed district unit presidents in Haryana last year, after a gap of more than 10 years. The 32 DCC chiefs were appointed in August.

In Uttarakhand, 27 new DCC presidents were appointed in November. PTI SUN RC