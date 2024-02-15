Corruption and patronage are worst killers of young innovative minds: VP Dhankhar

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said corruption and patronage are the worst killers of young innovative minds, and antithetical to merit and stability.

“Young people hate corruption because they feel cheated by nepotism and favouritism," Dhankhar emphasised.

The vice president made this remark after laying the foundation stone for the boys hostel of the Delhi University's Hindu College as part of its 125th year anniversary celebrations.

Lauding recent reforms in the governance ecosystem, Dhankhar said, "Power corridors have now been fully sanitised of corrupt elements and a transparent, accountable system is in place. Now is a time when meritocracy prevails and youth can aspire and fulfill their dreams and fully exploit their potential." “Equality before law is the most inalienable feature quintessential to democratic governance,” he stressed in his address.

Referring to the recent developments, the vice president said, “Now no one is above the law, the long arm of law is reaching to everyone particularly to those who never thought they will be held accountable to law.

Asserting the importance of respecting rule of law, Dhankhar said, “Respect for law is respect for nationalism, respect for law is respect for democracy and respect for law is respect for meritocracy, respect for law is curbing corruption.” Calling the youth as engines of growth and guardians of a thriving future, the vice president insisted that enormous opportunities and vistas are available for them today.

He called upon them to make use of and catalyse the opportunities presented by the disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 6G and machine learning.

“We are living in times of disruptive technologies...we are at the cusp of technological revolution,” he added.

The event was also attended by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, Hindu College Governing Body chairman T C A Rangachari and Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava. PTI SJJ AS AS