Corruption at peak under BJP regime, up to 40 pc commission taken for govt work: Digvijay

Maharajganj (UP), May 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Sunday alleged that corruption is at its peak under the BJP regime and presently 28-40 per cent commission is being taken for any government work.

Addressing a rally in in Nautanwa in support of Virendra Chaudhary, the party's candidate for Maharajganj seat, Singh claimed that many BJP MPs and leaders have expressed their intention to amend the Constitution.

"Corruption is at its peak in the BJP government and commissions of 28 to 40 per cent are charged for government works," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He also claimed that the Modi government has availed loan totalling Rs 150 lakh crore loan in 9 years, saying this is thrice the amount taken between 1947 and 2014.

If the BJP wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, it will change the Constitution, the Congress MP alleged.

Many BJP MPs and leaders have said they would amend the Constitution, he said, adding, "That in itself gives an indication as to why there is a need for crossing 400 (seats)." The Congress has fielded Virendra Chaudhary against BJP nominee Pankaj Chaudhary, who is the sitting MP from Maharajganj.

The Maharajganj constituency will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections. PTI COR ABN RPA