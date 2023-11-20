Corruption, atrocities in Congress-led states, BJP synonymous with development: J P Nadda

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Targeting the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, BJP chief J P Nadda on Monday said in states where the Congress is in power, there is corruption and atrocities, but states ruled by them will only witness development.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is synonymous with development, Nadda said while addressing an election rally in Rajsamand.

"Today Rajasthan tops in corruption, crime against women, insult to farmers and atrocities on backward people. In the politics of appeasement, Rajasthan stands at number one,” he said.

Nadda said wherever there is Congress there will be corruption, scams, atrocities and deception.

"But wherever there is BJP, there will be development... there will be progress... there will be empowerment of women,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing an election rally here, said there was no development in the state over the past five years during the Congress rule.

Rallying support for the BJP candidate and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Amber constituency Satish Poonia, Adityanath pointed out the prevalence of issues such as crime, hooliganism, cow smuggling, cybercrime, corruption and paper leaks in the state.

Drawing a contrast between Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, he pointed out that while the Rajasthan government enforces a curfew on Ram Navami, the Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh which sees a participation of four crore people proceeds without any disruption.

He also addressed another public meeting in Lalsot in support of party candidate Ram Bilas Meena, where he described the current state of Rajasthan as one of distress, citing incidents like the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and threats to the safety of women.

Adityanath also emphasised the development of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that in New India, no one faces harassment and wrongdoers are held accountable.

He also addressed a few more rallies in the state on Monday.

Voting for the assembly elections in the state is to be held on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3. PTI SDA AG RPA