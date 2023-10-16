'Corruption' by KCR family talked about in Delhi too, alleges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday alleged that power is being abused and corruption is growing rapidly under Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's regime, and that "corruption" by KCR's family is being talked about not just in the state but even in Delhi.

Singh, who addressed two rallies today in Telangana where Assembly polls would be held on November 30, attacked the Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government over alleged corruption and family rule.

Speaking at a public meeting at Maheswaram near here, he said no one can accuse the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on corruption.

The BJP earlier ran government in the country under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. "But, I can say with confidence that no one, either in the country or the entire world, can point a finger and say that there is a taint of corruption on our Prime Minister or the government." He claimed that some ministers in the previous UPA government led by Manmohan Singh had to go to jail on charges of graft.

Noting that corruption cannot be addressed by making speeches, the Union Minister said changes have to be made to the system to reduce corruption.

Referring to Centre's schemes, he said financial assistance now directly reaches beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Speaking on the issue of terrorism, he said the country's defence personnel crossed the border and successfully conducted an operation in the terror camps post Pulwama incident.

Underlining that any kind of support to terrorism was a "bad game", he urged everyone to oppose it.

Targeting the Congress, Singh alleged that the party has "hoodwinked" the people of Telangana and left many issues relating to bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh unresolved.

Earlier, addressing a rally at Jammikunta in Huzurabad constituency of sitting BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, Singh sought to know why Telangana could not achieve development during the BRS regime though people of the state are skillful and industrious.

He charged that the people of Telangana were neglected by the BRS government."Under KCR's regime, there is abuse of power and corruption is growing rapidly," Singh alleged.

Listing Modi government's schemes to empower women in every sector, he said women are becoming part of the armed forces and, if necessary, they would be deployed at the borders and secure the country's borders.

Referring to the Women's Reservation Bill passed recently in Parliament, Singh said it could come into force in 2029 or even by 2026.

Taking on KCR family, he said, "In the 10 years, Telangana development is not only limited but it remained as private limited. Why there is interference of KCR's family (in government)?..." "I don't want to level allegations against any member of KCR family... We respect all. You should run the government, but entire family is running the government? People of Telangana are being neglected," he said.

Under KCR's regime, there is abuse of power, and corruption is also growing rapidly, Singh claimed.

The senior BJP leader attacked the BRS government over several issues including, leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

He also questioned Chandrasekhar Rao about the promise of three acres of land to Dalits and Rs 10 lakh grant per family to Dalits.

Noting that there should not be any difference between the words and deeds of leaders, absence of which led to a crisis of credibility in the country, Singh said it was BJP which accepted this crisis of credibility.

He asserted that the BJP delivers what it promises.

He cited the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and abolition of Article 370 as examples for it.

None of the schemes of BRS is corruption-free, he alleged.

Referring to the 'Dharani' land records management system brought in by the BRS government, he alleged that it has become an example of corruption and failure, while the similar initiative of 'Bhu Svamitva' of the NDA government does digital mapping of lands. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH